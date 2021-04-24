LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $592,578.62. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

