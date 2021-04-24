LPL Financial LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TTAI opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.