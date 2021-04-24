Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $240.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.29.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $200.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $95.72 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.