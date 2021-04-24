Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $23,636,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.68 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,384.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

