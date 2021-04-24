Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.