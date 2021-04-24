Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

