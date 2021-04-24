Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.