Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after buying an additional 214,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $18,749,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $113.23 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

