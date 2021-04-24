Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE ALE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

