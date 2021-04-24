Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,409,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

