Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

