LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.