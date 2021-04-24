LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $2,674.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073143 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002985 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002995 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

