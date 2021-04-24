Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

