LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.44

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

