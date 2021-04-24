Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Get Linde alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $291.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.52. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linde (LIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.