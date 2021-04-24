LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LGIH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

