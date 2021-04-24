Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 6.3%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 4,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

