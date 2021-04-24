Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,189,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,049,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. Research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.