Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

