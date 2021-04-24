Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $78,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

KBE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

