Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $361,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

