Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $103.65 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 29.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $103,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

