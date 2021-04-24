Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

HDV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 229,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

