Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $12,209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,230,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 216,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $25.10 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

