Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.09 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

