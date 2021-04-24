Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $573,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $125.42 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $126.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.