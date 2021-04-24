Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total transaction of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $261.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

