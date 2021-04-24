Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

