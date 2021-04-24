Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 138,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

