Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Invests $221,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $109.53 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

