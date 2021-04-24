Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCDF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.