Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.28.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. 5,583,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,482. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

