Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00 to $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

