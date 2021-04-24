Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $755.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.29. Lam Research has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.