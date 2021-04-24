KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.09

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get KT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 1,798.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.