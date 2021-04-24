K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.41 ($9.89).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €8.42 ($9.90) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.69 and a 200 day moving average of €8.18. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

