Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Up 9.2%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.92. 10,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 188,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

