Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $27,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.03 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

