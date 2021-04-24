Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 8,181 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $210,333.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06.

On Monday, February 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00.

KTOS stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

