Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.