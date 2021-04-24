Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. WestRock accounts for 0.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in WestRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp increased their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

