Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.