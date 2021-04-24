Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

KNRRY stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

