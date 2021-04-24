KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 8,275 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

