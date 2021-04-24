KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

