KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.