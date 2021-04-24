Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$77.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$77.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.91.

TSE KL opened at C$48.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

