Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.86.

K opened at C$9.16 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The stock has a market cap of C$11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

