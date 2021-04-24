Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.64. 11,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,705,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.